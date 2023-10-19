2024 World Friendship Games to be hosted by Moscow, Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed that the World Friendship Games international competitions be held in 2024 in Moscow and Yekaterinburg in order to ensure free access for Russian athletes to international sports activities.

"In order to ensure the guaranteed free access of Russian athletes and sports organizations to international sports activities, and the development of new formats for international sports cooperation, I hereby decree that the World Friendship Games international competitions be held in 2024 in Moscow and Yekaterinburg," the text of the relevant presidential decree reads.

The Russian government has been instructed to form an Organizing Committee for preparing for and holding the competitions. The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Games should oversee within two months the drafting and approval of an action plan outlining all key activities pertaining to the World Friendship Games.

Overall, 5,500 people are expected to participate in the Games, which will offer prize money comprising a total purse of 4.6 billion rubles. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Moscow with part of the program to take place in Yekaterinburg.