Russia, DPRK, China favor unconditional dialogue on Korean security issues — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. Russia supports holding a regular dialogue on security on the Korean Peninsula without preconditions jointly with North Korea and China, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The United States, Japan and South Korea intensifying military activity here and Washington working toward moving strategic infrastructure, including nuclear aspects, here, are of great concern to us and our North Korean friends," Lavrov told reporters in Pyongyang. "We oppose this unconstructive and dangerous policy with a course toward de-escalation and inadmissibility of escalating tensions here," he added.

According to Lavrov, Russia has been pursuing this policy jointly with North Korea and China while seeking to find alternatives to escalation. "We favor maintaining unconditional dialogue on security issues on the Korean Peninsula on a regular basis," Lavrov concluded.