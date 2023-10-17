Putin, Xi to hold informal tete-a-tete talks as part of negotiations — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will continue their dialogue in informal face-to-face talks after the conclusion of negotiations between the two countries’ full delegations, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed the media.

"Next, they will continue their discussions over a meal with only a few other officials present. Afterwards, they plan to have a rather lengthy conversation in a private face-to-face setting," Peskov said.

"In fact, what will happen tomorrow will be the informal part. We will tell you why tomorrow," Peskov said when asked whether the Chinese leader could be expected to respond in kind to Putin’s invitation to hold a meeting at his personal apartment inside the Kremlin.

Speaking about the president's schedule for October 18, Peskov said that it would be a day devoted to the Russian-Chinese relationship.

"Tomorrow there will be a speech at the Belt and Road Forum. The host, Xi Jinping, will naturally make the longest speech. Our president, we expect, will be the next speaker," he elaborated.

Speaking about Putin's reception in China, Peskov noted the very high level of organization and emphasized the friendliness exhibited by the hosts, as well as the traditional Chinese hospitality on display.

"But the main thing is a constructive approach to the upcoming talks and preparations by [the relevant] ministries and agencies," he said, drawing attention to Russia’s large delegation.

The presidential spokesman said that talks by Russia, China and Mongolia were not planned this time, although the Mongolian leader was also in Beijing.

"Mongolia has long been integrated. There is a trilateral platform that is developing and living its own life. There are joint projects involving Mongolia. But there will be no trilateral platforms here now," he said.