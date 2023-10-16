Lavrov, top Chinese diplomat discuss Middle East situation, Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s and China’s top diplomats, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the flare-up of tensions in the Middle East at a meeting in Beijing, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The parties held a detailed exchange of views on a wide range of international and regional issues, including heightened tensions in the Middle East. The two ministers thoroughly discussed issues related to security in the Asia-Pacific region with regard to the need to maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula and prevent the disruption of the ASEAN-centered security system," the ministry said in a statement.

"The top diplomats also touched upon the Ukrainian crisis, including efforts to resolve it through political and diplomatic means," the statement added.

Lavrov and Wang welcomed the positive development of comprehensive Russian-Chinese interaction, discussing bilateral issues with a focus on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the upcoming international Belt and Road Forum and cooperation aimed at harmonizing the Eurasian Economic Union project and China’s Belt and Road initiative.

"The parties highlighted the importance of boosting close coordination between Russia and China on the international stage, particularly within the United Nations and the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], the Group of 20, APEC [Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation] and other mechanisms and forums, reaffirming their determination to boost ties within BRICS during Russia’s chairmanship of the group in 2024," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the parties "were glad to note that their positions coincided fully or were very closely aligned on all the issues discussed."