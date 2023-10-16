BRICS economies surpass G7 at time of Johannesburg summit — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The BRICS economies have surpassed the G7 in terms of purchasing power parity at the time of the association's summit in Johannesburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin told China Media Group in an interview published on the Kremlin website.

"As for BRICS, at the time of the Johannesburg summit, the ratio of the G7 and BRICS economies was already in favour of BRICS in terms of purchasing power parity," the president said.

"After six members had joined BRICS, this ratio shifted even more in favour of the BRICS countries. Once again, this is a manifestation of the objective process of forming a multipolar world," Putin pointed out.

According to the Russian leader, such results mean that all those who joined BRICS support the idea and concept of a multipolar world, "no one wants to play second fiddle to some sovereign, everyone wants equal rights."