Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss every aspect of Russia-China relations — Lavrov

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China will discuss every aspect of bilateral relations at their upcoming meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

"We are very glad to visit Beijing once again and have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations, which are on the rise, ahead of President Putin’s arrival to China. First of all, I would like to once again congratulate you on the 74th anniversary of the People's Republic of China and diplomatic relations between our countries. Our relations are on the rise and the two presidents will discuss every related aspect when they meet tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Lavrov noted.

"We view this movement and project as part of efforts to promote cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit on the entire Eurasian continent," he pointed out. "This includes ties between the Belt and Road project, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, ASEAN and other organizations active in this geopolitical and economic space. We are interested in the Third Belt and Road international forum becoming successful," the top Russian diplomat added.

"The very fact that almost 150 delegations representing various countries and organizations will take part in the event highlights the importance of this project and its very good prospects," Lavrov added.