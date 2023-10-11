Anti-terrorist cooperation by Russian, Western special services shrinks — SVR chief

BAKU, October 11. /TASS/. Exchanges and communication between the special services of Russia and the Western countries in countering terrorism remain, but the scale of such cooperation has shrunk, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has told the media on the sidelines of the 53rd meeting of the chiefs of CIS security agencies and special services.

"Interaction (between the special services of Russia and the West - TASS) remains, but its scale has shrunk," he said in reply to a question.

Naryshkin drew attention to the fact that in previous years interaction with the special services of Western countries "in fighting international terrorism was tangible."

The SVR director blamed the decline in interaction between intelligence services in this area on the Western bloc and NATO’s "aggression against Russia."