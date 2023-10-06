Russian MFA summons Cypriot envoy over detention of Russian journalist — source

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has met with Cypriot Ambassador to Moscow Kypros Giorgallis to talk over the forceful detention of a Russian reporter in the country, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"The Foreign Ministry summoned the Cypriot ambassador over the forceful detention of [Alexander] Gasyuk, a correspondent for Rossiyskaya Gazeta," he said.

Giorgallis has already left the ministry building without making comments to the press, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to a TASS report, Gasyuk was detained in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia on October 5. At the time of the detention, he was in his car near the house where he lives with his family. Law enforcement officers used force against the journalist, injuring his arm. He is now in the hospital.