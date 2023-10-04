World getting rid of dictatorships forcing others into economic servitude — Putin

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 4. /TASS/. The world is gradually getting rid of isolated dictatorships that try to force others into economic servitude, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The world is gradually getting rid of the dictatorship of a financial and economic model aimed at driving into debt and servitude, turning into economic colonies and depriving entire regions of the world of resources for development," Putin said. Few people, he said, want such a future. "Therefore, building a multipolar world order that is more democratic, honest and fair for the majority of humanity is simply inevitable, historically necessary," he said.

Putin stated that it also includes creating strong economic foundations for such a global system. Furthermore, modern technologies open new options for both people and businesses alike, allowing the government to establish and support public and financial institutions that reflect the changing reality of a multipolar world, as well as develop more convenient and secure international payment systems.

Countries managing global currencies are at the top of a "financial pyramid" and this is not in line with interests of the majority, he added. "I strongly expect that despite all the current complications at the international stage, we will eventually achieve a certain consensus, not being confined to only interests of countries that head, so to say, this financial pyramid at present. This is actually clear because these are apparently their national currencies. However, this does not correspond to today’s interests of the overwhelming majority of mankind," the Russian President said.

It is very important to elaborate common approaches as regards cyber-threats because these are common problems, the President added, referring to the problem of cybercrimes.