Russia to continue supporting South Ossetia in security sphere — Lavrov

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide support to South Ossetia in the sphere of security and defense, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Sochi, opening a meeting with South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate you on two very important dates - the 15th anniversary of being internationally recognized and the 33rd anniversary of Republic Day," the top Russian diplomat said. "We value our shared history, no hyperbole here, the brotherhood of our peoples which we will bolster in every way, and we will continue supporting the Republic of South Ossetia in the fields of security, defense and socio-economic development," Lavrov said.

He noted that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically, all in the interests of Russian and South Ossetian citizens. "The political dialogue is also quite intensive at the level of the president with whom you are in touch, at the level of the parliamentary leadership and at the level of the Security Council, the office of the Russian president, the government apparatus and along other channels, including, of course, the Foreign Ministry," the diplomat added.

According to Lavrov, the sides are actively working on strengthening the legal and contractual framework. "We have been noting very positive trends in the sphere of mutual trade which last year reached almost $140 mln. We are still doing this in dollars but that will soon change," the foreign minister said. "We see great interest from our citizens to deepen cultural and humanitarian ties. It is important that the investment program for the next three years be implemented," he added.

"We are grateful for support for our servicemen participating in the special military operation, including your personal attention to shipping humanitarian aid to that region. And we proceed from the premise that all goals set forth by the president will certainly be achieved," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

Lavrov noted that today the sides will sign a plan of consultations between the two Foreign Ministries. "We are also in close coordination on issues of regional policy, international issues and the Republic of South Ossetia’s external communication which we support in every way and will facilitate in future," he concluded.