Ties between Russia, Latin America can withstand any challenge — speaker

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia's relations with Latin American countries have strong roots, have always been characterized by trust and can withstand any challenges, Russian Federation Council (upper house or senate) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at the plenary session of the First International Parliamentary Conference Russia - Latin America.

"Our country has for decades fully contributed to the struggle for freedom of the peoples of Latin America. Russia's relations with Latin America and the Caribbean have strong, deep roots and have always been characterized by stability, trust and goodwill. As the old Latin American proverb says: 'A house with a good foundation is not afraid of the wind.' So, our friendship is not afraid of any challenges," the speaker said.

According to her, the conference proves once and for all that the countries have "the desire to be closer to each other, as there is mutual interest in developing mutually beneficial, multifaceted ties." "Just recently, on September 15, we recalled a very important date - more than two centuries ago, as the anti-colonial liberation movement was gaining steam, the Act of Independence of Central America was adopted. In the ensuing period, all the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean took their own difficult path to establishing sovereign statehood, internal political transformations and defending the right to determine their own fate," Matviyenko emphasized.

Moving towards multipolarity

She noted that the "irreversible formation of an equitable, multicentered model of arrangement" is now accelerating. "The world system, tired of the endless claims of one power to hegemony, is undergoing a stage of renewal, freeing itself from the remnants of neocolonialism and moving towards multipolarity. Its central forces are sovereign, free and independent states in all parts of the globe, which are making impressive progress in various fields and playing an increasing role in international affairs. At the same time, they are guided solely by their national interests, not by the desires of others. And Latin America, with its great potential, high rates of population growth and economic recovery, is undoubtedly becoming one of centers of this renewed world based on equality and mutual respect," the speaker said.

She emphasized that Russia aims to deepen humanitarian relations in the field of culture, science, education, to promote training, and to increase the number of Russian state scholarships for Latin American students. "Both Russia and Latin America understand how important it is to think about the future, about opportunities for our youth. We invite cooperation through the Chamber of Young Legislators, which is operating actively under the Federation Council," Matviyenko noted.

The senator also noticed that great attention is being paid to promoting women’s rights. "Representatives of Latin American and Caribbean countries are active participants of the Eurasian Women's Forum held under the auspices of the Federation Council. Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite them to participate in the IV Eurasian Women's Forum, which will be held next September in my hometown of St. Petersburg," the Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament said.