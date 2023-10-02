Top Russian diplomat slams EU ban on cars with Russian license plates

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The EU ban on vehicles registered in Russia is a display of Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"I was amazed at the speed with which practically all these Europeans shed the airs they’ve been putting on over recent years, preserving some remnants not only of diplomacy but also of basic ethics. Actually, this is a display of what is usually called Nazism," he said, replying to a request for comment on the matter.

"This is being done only with regard to Russians, much like many other things are being done against Russians. They are saying: 'Not only Putin is to blame, all Russians are guilty because they elected him.' Here you go, pure Nazism," he added.

The entry ban on Russian vehicles is already in effect in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland and Estonia and will be introduced in Norway on October 3. It was also reported that Bulgaria will introduce such a ban by the end of the day on Monday.