US to continue support for Ukraine regardless of temporary budget — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The United States will continue to support Ukraine despite the adoption of a temporary budget that does not envisage funds for helping Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"They will continue their support. We should not think that something is about to change. It's just grandstand play. It's codswallop. Fundamentally, Washington's focus on supporting its stooges in Kiev does not change," Ryabkov said in response to a TASS question. "Inter-party squabbles have nothing to do with support [for Kiev], they will find the money."

Ryabkov also noted that in the United States there was what he described as "unlimited financing of any government debts."

Earlier, both houses of the US Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed into law the extension of funding for the country's federal government by 45 days, until November 17. The budget does not include aid to Ukraine.