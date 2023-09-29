Russia backs Latin America’s independence, willing to cooperate with region — Putin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia stands for Latin America to be strong, independent and successful, and is willing to develop bilateral cooperation for this purpose, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia - Latin America International Parliamentary Conference.

"We have advocated and are still advocating for Latin America to be strong, independent and successful in its unity and diversity. To this end, we are poised to build cooperation both on the bilateral basis and during close work with integration associations of the Latin American region," the president said.

In particular, Putin referred to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).