Russia to refrain from deploying new army conscripts to special op zone — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Newly called-up recruits drafted for mandatory military service will not be sent to the special military operation zone or deployed to Russia’s four new regions, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Russian General Staff’s main organizational and mobilization department, said at a press briefing on the traditional fall draft call-up, which is to begin on October 1.

According to the senior officer, this fall conscript soldiers will be deployed to permanent military bases within Russian territory outside of the special op zone and the four new regions.

"Fresh military conscripts will not be deployed to the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Kherson Region or the Zaporozhye Region to perform tasks in the special military operation zone," he said at the briefing.

Russia holds biannual call-up periods for mandatory military service. Last fall’s call-up began one month later than usual due to the heavier-than-normal workload at local conscription offices after the declaration of a partial mobilization.