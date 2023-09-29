Russia has no plans for further mobilization — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s General Staff does not plan another call-up, said Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Russian General Staff’s main organization and mobilization department.

"I’d like to stress that the General Staff [of Russia’s Armed Forces] has no plans for a further mobilization," he told a news briefing ahead of the fall draft that kicks off on October 1.

There are twice-yearly call-up periods in Russia. Last fall’s call-up began a month later than usual due to bottlenecks at conscription offices amid a partial mobilization.