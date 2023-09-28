Athletes from unfriendly countries may take part in BRICS Games — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Any athletes, including those from unfriendly countries, can take part in the BRICS Games to be hosted by Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"Returning to the BRICS Games, these tournaments are open to athletes from any country, even the so-called unfriendly nations. For there are no unfriendly athletes, unfriendly citizens or even unfriendly countries - there are unfriendly governments who came, for a certain period, to power in nations whose people and citizens have always maintained very good and friendly ties with us," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov emphasized that the games would be open to all athletes "in full compliance with the principles of the Olympic Charter." "Let the International Olympic Committee make its conclusions about that," he concluded.

The BRICS Games will take place in Kazan on June 12-23, 2024. As many as 25 sports will be on the program.