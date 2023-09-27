Russia wants world to chime in on Nazi being honored by Canadian parliament — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for the world to react to the Canadian parliament applauding Yaroslav Hunka, a Nazi who served in the SS Galician Division, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether it was necessary for Speaker of the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament Anthony Rota to resign, the Kremlin spokesman said: "It's clear that he took responsibility, but what should be done with a parliament that gave a standing ovation to a fascist?" "[There must be] an international reaction, which, of course, we would prefer to hear rather than crickets on this matter," Peskov pointed out.

The spokesman noted that in this situation "reason dictates the need for some kind of denunciation of Nazism." "The parliament must do this, otherwise this parliament will forever carry a stain due to this applause," he emphasized.

Last week, the Associated Press agency published photos of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky being cheered by the crowd as he addressed Canada's parliament on September 22. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in response that the public praise of Nazis "characterizes the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau perfectly," while the Russian side does not intend to "tolerate the way Canadian liberals flirt with Nazism."

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called for Rota's resignation over the Nazi scandal. She called the incident "completely unacceptable" and "an embarrassment to the House, to Canadians." Rota later announced his resignation.