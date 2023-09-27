Russian forces foil attempts to restore supplies for Ukrainian army across Oskol River

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian forces have foiled attempts by the Ukrainian army to restore supplies to its group across the Oskol River in the Kharkov Region, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, has said.

"Our men have made a good advance and are now entrenched at strongholds, but the enemy is pulling up reserves. The enemy has stepped up the use of aviation and heavy artillery. All attempts [by the Ukrainian forces] to restore supply links across the Oskol River are being foiled," Ganchev said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He added that Russian troops were confronting mainly newly mobilized soldiers with low morale.

On September 26, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Russian forces had significantly expanded the zone of control near Sinkovka and Petropavlovka in the Kupyansk area.

"As a result of effective fire attacks, the Ukrainian forces suffered serious losses along the entire line of engagement."

On September 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over the past week Ukraine lost more than 215 troops, 6 armored vehicles, 18 other vehicles and 24 field artillery guns in the Kupyansk area.