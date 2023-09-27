Russia investigating London’s hand in staging Bucha events — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow is investigating the role that Great Britain played in staging the anti-Russian false flag operation in the Kiev suburb of Bucha last year, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"I would like to comment on Britain and its role in the events in Bucha in March 2022. We are conducting an unbiased investigation into the involvement of London and the British intelligence services, in particular, in staging the false flag event in the city of Bucha in March 2022," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, Moscow has not received any assistance in this probe "from either of the involved sides." "Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly asked the UN Secretary General, Mr. [Antonio] Guterres, to use his authority to obtain a list of those people who were shown [on a video] in the city of Bucha," Zakharova said. "Their names have yet to be obtained. They are being concealed," she lamented.

While serving as chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April 2022, the United Kingdom refused to convene a UNSC meeting on the Bucha events, Zakharova emphasized. "That says a lot, firstly because London is hiding the truth about those events. Why? Because it was directly involved in them," she continued.

The diplomat said Russia is well aware of the active role that British think tanks and PR agencies as well as UK intelligence services have been playing in the Kiev regime’s non-stop disinformation campaigns. Moscow continues to monitor these activities and has been adding the heads of Britain’s most aggressive propaganda agencies to its counter-sanctions list, Zakharova concluded.

In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the Kiev regime’s allegations of civilian killings in Bucha, Kiev Region. The ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces had completely pulled out of Bucha by March 30, whereas the so-called evidence of crimes committed there surfaced only in early April on the fourth day after Russia’s withdrawal from the town, when officers of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) arrived in the Kiev suburb, and started spreading allegations against Russian forces that were then given wide publicity in Western media in a bid to discredit Russia. Lavrov described what transpired in Bucha as "a fake attack."