MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Center repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area near the Torsky line of engagement, destroying up to 60 enemy servicemen, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the central battlegroup repelled two attacks of assault groups of the 63rd Ukrainian mechanized brigade," he said.

According to Savchuk, in the area of the Serebryansky forestry, Russian assault and army aviation strikes, as well as fire from tank crews, defeated units of the 5th brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and the 12th brigade of the Azov special forces (recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia - TASS). "The enemy's losses amounted to up to 60 servicemen, a fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle and a pickup truck," the spokesman said.