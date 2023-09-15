Russia, North Korea do not ink any agreements in wake of Putin-Kim meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea did not sign any bilateral agreements, including on military-technical cooperation, following the recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No agreements were signed on this issue or on other issues and there were no such plans," Peskov told journalists in response to a question about whether any agreements on military-technical cooperation were signed after the Putin-Kim meeting.

The presidential spokesman decided against commenting on other countries’ statements regarding military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK and recommended listening to what President Putin said previously on this issue.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on an official visit to Russia. Following talks with him, taking a question on the issue of military and technical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia observes UN sanctions but there are "prospects" in that field.

On September 13, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian-North Korean cooperation is not directed against third countries and should not alarm anyone.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia is the first state Kim has visited since the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed.

Kim’s previous visit to Russia was held from April 24 through 26, 2019. He arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok onboard his personal train. His talks with Putin in Vladivostok constituted their first-ever personal meeting.