MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The two Russian naval ships, damaged in Kiev's attack on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol, will be fully restored and re-enter combat service in their fleets, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The two naval ships, undergoing scheduled repairs in the Ordzhonikidze ship repair yard in the city of Sevastopol and damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Kiev regime on September 13, will be fully restored and continue combat service in their fleets," the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukraine’s ten cruise missiles attacked a shipyard in Sevastopol at night. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems. The Ukrainian forces also used three uncrewed boats against a detachment of Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black Sea. The patrol ship The Vasily Bykov destroyed all uncrewed boats. The enemy cruise missiles hit two ships undergoing repairs.

Sevastopol’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said earlier that, according to preliminary data, the city came under a missile attack that caused a fire in the area of the southern harbor. Emergency response services are working in the southern part of the Ordzhonikidze shipyard. As a result of the attack, 24 people were injured. Four of them are in moderate condition. There is no danger to the city, according to the governor.