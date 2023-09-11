Russia hopes for restoration of direct flights to Cyprus — Russian ambassador

NICOSIA, September 11. /TASS/. Russian authorities are hopeful that direct air service with Cyprus will be restored so that Russian tourists can return en masse to the island, head of the Russian diplomatic mission Murat Zyazikov said in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency.

"We hope this will definitely happen," he said.

The Cypriot authorities have closed the island's airspace to airplanes from Russia, joining the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions. The Russian ambassador was asked to comment on reports circulating in the Turkish-Cypriot press on the possibility of opening direct flights from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), unrecognized by the international community, to Russia.

"We have heard about the ideas of political figures in Northern Cyprus to launch direct flights from Ercan airport to Russian cities. Currently, Russians wishing to reach the territory of Northern Cyprus use connecting flights," Zyazikov replied. "From a humanitarian point of view, it would be fairer to ensure that mixed Russian-Cypriot families living on the island have the right to unhindered and, let's face it, financially less burdensome access to their relatives and friends in Russia," he continued.

Moreover, even the heads of the hospitality industry of the Republic of Cyprus openly talk about serious losses for the local tourism market due to the lack of direct air service between Russia and Cyprus, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission noted. "I am sure that our Cypriot friends are waiting for the mass return of Russian tourists, and we hope that this will definitely happen," the ambassador added.

Zyazikov is convinced that "every crisis comes to an end at some point" and "interaction with partners in Cyprus will not be built from scratch but will be based on decades of rich experience of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the friendly peoples of our countries.".