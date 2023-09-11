Putin, Kim Jong Un to meet within next few days — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for talks within the next few days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting "could take place withing days. It will be a full-blown visit, with talks between the two delegations, and afterward, if need be, the leaders will continue to communicate one-on-one. Also, a formal dinner is planned on behalf of the president of Russia in honor of the North Korean guest," the spokesman said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist at All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

Bilateral relations will be a matter of priority during the talks, Peskov said.

"The DPRK is our neighbor. Of course, like with any other neighbor, we regard it as our duty to build good, mutually beneficial relations. That’s what we do, and what President Putin does very consistently," Peskov went on to say.

The Kremlin earlier said Kim Jong Un was going to arrive in Russia on an official visit shortly at Putin’s invitation.