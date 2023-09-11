North Korea’s Kim to visit Russia soon, Kremlin announces

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will soon come to Russia on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un will make an official visit to Russia in the next few days," the Kremlin said in a report.

Kim last visited Russia in April 2019, when he and Putin met in Vladivostok for their first talks ever. Back then, the two leaders met both tete-a-tete and while being accompanied by their delegations. Putin gave an official reception to greet his North Korean counterpart. Following their talks, Putin and Kim took questions from reporters.

Meanwhile, the two communicate in other formats, too. For example, Putin congratulated Kim on his election as North Korean leader and in July, the Russian president sent a message of greetings on the occasion of North Korea’s victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953. Also, the Russian leader traditionally congratulates his North Korean counterpart on the anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula (August 15). According to reports from Pyongyang, Kim also sends Putin messages on national Russian holidays or anniversaries and replies to greetings.

In addition, Russian defense chief Sergey Shoigu visited Pyongyang in July. He met with Kim to hand him a personal message and a gift from Putin.