Lavrov calls allegations about West’s ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The assertions that Western countries presented an ultimatum to Russia in the G20 declaration are ridiculous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference after the G20 summit.

"What the media write - I read different assessments [about the content of the G20 summit declaration] - [in particular] by the Financial Times, that this is the West’s failure …On the other hand, someone else, as far as I remember, [it was] Reuters [that] wrote that the West approved this piece of the joint declaration and passed it on as an ultimatum to the Russian Federation - that is ridiculous! Adults are spreading rumors that simply cannot be taken seriously," Lavrov said indignantly.

Talking to reporters, the Russian Foreign Ministers noted that the text of the declaration is available for reading.

"I think that the Western leaders you mentioned (UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - TASS), if they consider everyone such naive people and explain to everyone that this text is a condemnation of Russia, then [ It should be noted that Russia is never mentioned there. Things are mentioned there that - I repeat it - reflect the persistent work of both the Indians and other like-minded people who did not allow the activities of the structure that was created to solve the problems of the world economy and world finance to turn into some kind of a politicized circle," the Russian top diplomat added.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia thanked India for "standing its watch with honor and making a significant contribution to creating the foundation for further work to democratize international economic and financial relations.".