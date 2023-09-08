Developing Russia-North Korea ties in line with ensuring regional security — Putin

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. Development of bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea in all directions is in line with ensuring security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic.

"I am confident that through joint efforts we will continue to systematically develop bilateral relations in all directions. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," the North Korean state radio Voice of Korea quoted excerpts from the message.

Putin also pointed out that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new sovereign state. "Since then, relations between our countries have always been based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual respect. Significant experience of constructive cooperation in various fields has been accumulated," the president's congratulatory message said.

Putin also wished Kim Jong-un "good health and success, and all North Korean citizens - peace and prosperity."

On September 9, the DPRK will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.