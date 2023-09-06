Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Great Britain has long been and still remains a dangerous geopolitical adversary of Russia, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said in an interview with the National Defense magazine.

"Great Britain has for many centuries been and still remains a dangerous geopolitical adversary of our country," Naryshkin said. He added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London."

Naryshkin noted that "examples of behind-the-scenes intrigues and provocations by the British against our country number not just in the dozens - but in the hundreds," he continued. "Of course, Britain's power has long since waned, but driven by an unprincipled overlord, it continues to be extremely dangerous."

Naryshkin stressed that the UK "has long played a subsidiary, and not a leading role in the US-British tandem."

"The Americans do not care about their allies at all and keep using them solely in their own interests," he said.

Asked whether the British and the Americans had become Russia's main adversaries, the SVR chief said that "I would not exaggerate the unity of Anglo-Saxon elites and their role in international politics, although their underestimation is also inadmissible.".