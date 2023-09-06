Reports about Armenia’s joint drills with US alarming — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Reports about Armenia’s plans to host a joint exercise with the United States are alarming, and Moscow will thoroughly analyze and monitor the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As regards the exercise, certainly, the news raises alarm, especially in today’s circumstances. That is why we will deeply analyze the news and follow the developments," he said, when asked to comment on the issue.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the republic will hold a joint military exercise, Eagle Partner 2023, with the United States on Armenian soil on September 11-20.

On Monday, Gunther Fehlinger, the Chair of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement, called on Armenia to join the North Atlantic Alliance. Later that day, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said that his country cooperated with NATO in various formats and that it was ready to continue this process.