Russia 'rolling with punches,' moving ahead despite Western squeeze play — Russian senator

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is moving forward confidently against the headwinds created by the West’s strong, synchronized pressure campaign, which likely would have crushed many other countries, Russian Federation Council (upper house or senate) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Over the past couple of years, our country has run up against such a potent organized pressure campaign that would have driven any other country, including those that consider themselves 'global hegemons,' to collapse a long time ago. Yet, not only is Russia rolling with the punches under these conditions, but it is confidently moving ahead, all the problems and difficulties notwithstanding," she said at a plenary session of the Fifth Regional Social Innovation Forum devoted to modern Russia’s stability under contemporary challenges.

Matviyenko noted that, according to the World Bank, Russia has become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and Europe’s largest economy, according to year-end 2022 estimates. "We are advancing significantly better than any forecasts [foresaw], literally as regards all leading indicators. And I am convinced that one of the reasons for such stability, such durability of the Russian state, lies precisely in its social orientation," she added.

The top Russian senator stressed that Russia is a social state in accordance with its constitution. "And we see the president’s clear stance that the social sphere has always been and remains the priority of our country’s state policy. These days, very serious resources are being directed toward supporting our citizens. The ‘children’s budget’ amounts to a record-high 2.5 trln rubles (over $25 bln - TASS). About nine million children receive monthly support benefits from the state," Matviyenko added.