Russia to think of grain deal revival after conditions are met — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to think of the grain deal revival but only after restrictions on Russian agricultural products being lifted, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I would like to confirm again our position of principle: we will be ready to consider the opportunity of reviving the grain deal; I told Mr. President today again, and will do this immediately after all arrangements set in it on lifting of restrictions on Russian agricultural exports are fulfilled," Putin said.

"On its side, Russia, despite all the obstacles created, is going to continue exporting food and fertilizers, promote stabilization of prices and improvement of the situation in the global agricultural sector," the Russian leader stressed.