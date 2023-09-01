Russia to supply wheat to Morocco at reasonable price — envoy

RABAT, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply wheat to Morocco at a reasonable price, Russia’s Ambassador to Morocco Vladimir Baibakov said in an interview with TASS.

"Both Russia and Morocco buy goods that are most demanded on their markets from each other. Coal and petroleum products command a large part of Moroccan imports, while Russia purchases citrus fruits and fish. We are ready to supply wheat at a reasonable price to the kingdom. Amid new geopolitical conditions with exacerbation of the energy and food crises such a partnership is particularly important," he said.

"Morocco remains among Russia’s leading trade and economic partners in Africa," the diplomat added. "In 2022, the kingdom was the third-largest in terms of exports and the fourth-largest in terms of imports. After the coronavirus pandemic trade turnover between our countries surpassed the $2 bln mark again and it keeps rising," he said.