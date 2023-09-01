Lavrov, his Moroccan counterpart point to interest in deepening ties between countries

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita have exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The foreign ministers pointed to the mutual interest in further developing and deepening the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Morocco," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the top diplomats confirmed "the two countries' focus on maintaining effective foreign policy coordination in the interests of ensuring security and stability in North Africa and the Middle East, in the Sahara-Sahel zone and in the Mediterranean region."

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 1, 1958.