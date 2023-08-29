Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A ceremony to bid farewell to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, has been held in the presence of his family and friends at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, a source told TASS.

"Only relatives and friends have been admitted to the farewell ceremony for Yevgeny Prigozhin, in accordance with the wishes of his family," the source said.

Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place.

"Those who wish to say goodbye can visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery," it said in a statement on Telegram.