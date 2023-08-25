Putin to not attend G20 summit in India, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, the president has no such plans," the spokesman said, adding that the format of Putin’s participation would be determined later.

He recalled that, for example, the Russian leader participated in the BRICS summit remotely. "Well, and after all, now he really has a busy schedule. And, of course, the main focus is still the special military operation. So direct travel is not on the agenda right now," the Kremlin spokesman summarized.

India will preside over the G20 from December 1, 2022. The summit in New Delhi will be held in a face-to-face format on September 9-10. All G20 leaders, as well as the heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Spain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore have been invited to the summit. Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi expects all G20 leaders to attend the summit.