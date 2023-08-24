Forensic examinations following crash of Prigozhin’s plane underway — Putin

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Specialists are now conducting forensic examinations following the crash of the plane of the PMC Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin.

"Now forensic examinations are being carried out, including technical and genetic examinations. They will take some time," he said.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary findings, there were 10 people on board. No one survived. The passenger list, as the Federal Agency for Air Transport said, included businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a violation of safety and air transport operation rules.