Ukrainian saboteurs intercepted when infiltrating Russian region, four of them killed

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service, supported by Defense Ministry units, has foiled an attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage group to infiltrate the Bryansk Region, and four of the group’s members were killed, the security agency said.

"The FSB and attached forces of the Russian Defense Ministry foiled an attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the territory of the Russian Federation in the Starodubsky District of the Bryansk Region, which is near the border," the agency, also known as the FSB, said.

The FSB said "in addition to foreign-made weapons, explosives, communication and navigation devices, found at the scene of the combat were FPV drones featuring ‘Property of the FSB of Russia’ stickers and other Russian symbols, which suggests there’s a plot to perpetrate provocations and sabotage on the Russian territory."

Bryansk Region Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram on Tuesday that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had tried to enter the region. He said there were no casualties, but some damage was done to certain production facilities.