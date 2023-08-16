Putin to discuss economy of coal-mining regions with Russian government

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Russian government via a video linkup on Wednesday to discuss the economy of coal-mining regions and a range of pressing issues.

The meeting will focus on investment in non-coal sectors of the economy of traditional coal-mining regions in Russia.

According to the Kremlin press service, reports will be delivered by Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilev and Komi Republic head Vladimir Uiba.

The Russian president meets with government members on a regular basis. During such events, Putin hears reports on previously designated topics and discusses pressing issues with cabinet ministers. In the wake of these meetings, presidential letters of instruction are issued.

Previous meetings of this kind focused on the development of crossing points on the Russian border, AI technologies, social and economic development of Russia’s new regions and other issues.