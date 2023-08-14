Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian naval drone production sites in precision strike

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian naval drone production and storage sites, destroying all the designated targets over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against the sites for the production and storage of naval drones used by the Ukrainian military for terrorist attacks. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated sites were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks and counter-attacks in the Kupyansk area, destroying about 65 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, six enemy attacks and counter-attacks were successfully repelled as a result of army aviation strikes, artillery fire and courageous actions by units of the western battlegroup," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "as many as 65 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery guns, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 90 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses totaled as many as 90 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks as a result of professional operations by units of the battlegroup Center, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 150 Ukrainian troops, two tanks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 150 Ukrainian troops and two tanks and repulsed six enemy attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, six Ukrainian army attacks were successfully repulsed by active and well-coordinated actions of units from the southern battlegroup with the support of attack and army aircraft near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 150 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a UK-made FH70 howitzer and a Msta-B howitzer," the general reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out 240 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 240 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on enemy forces in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 240 Ukrainian personnel were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun of the Ukrainian army in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks and neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Units of the Russian battlegroup supported by artillery repulsed two enemy attacks near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and neutralized a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops, a tank and a US-made artillery system in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

The enemy’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours "amounted to over 50 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun and a Polish-manufactured Krab motorized artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces cripple Spanish-made mortar in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Spanish-made Alakran self-propelled mortar in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and a Spanish-made Alakran self-propelled mortar," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down 28 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yegorovka, Komsomolsky and Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Tavolzhanka in the Kharkov Region, Peremozhnoye, Pologi, Kopani and Ocherevatoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian S-300 air defense battery in Nikolayev Region

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian S-300 air defense battery in the Nikolayev Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in 152 areas. In addition, a battery of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems was destroyed near the settlement of Zelyony Gai in the Nikolayev Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 246 helicopters, 5,736 unmanned aerial vehicles, 430 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,291 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,877 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,225 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.