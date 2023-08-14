Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova depart Chisinau

CHISINAU, August 14. /TASS/. Russian diplomats and embassy staff who fell under the Moldovan government’s demand that Moscow reduce its diplomatic presence in Chisinau have now left the country, an embassy spokesperson said.

They departed from Chisinau International Airport on board a Tu-214 aircraft operated by the Russia Special Flight Squadron.

"Forty-five embassy staff members have departed; together with their family members, it’s about 70 people. Everything went normally. Moldovan officials provided the necessary assistance," the spokesperson said.

The expulsion of Russian diplomats was preceded by publications in Moldovan social and legacy media that raised alarms about the number of satellite antennas on the embassy building and accused Russian diplomats of espionage.

Later, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov for an explanation. The Moldovan authorities informed Moscow’s envoy of the need to reduce embassy staff to ten diplomatic staff members and 15 administrative and technical personnel. Nicolae Popescu, Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, attributed the move to suspicion that Russian diplomats were involved in "unfriendly" activities, "espionage," and attempts to destabilize the political situation in the country. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moldova’s unfriendly step would not go unanswered.

Last October, Chisinau expelled a Russian embassy worker following the explosion of an unidentified missile on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry expelled a Moldovan embassy staff member.