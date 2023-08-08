Putin discusses cooperation, preparations for BRICS summit with South African leader

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, to discuss cooperation issues and preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The sides reiterated their commitment to further constructive cooperation on the current international agenda, including preparations for the BRICS summit due to be held in Johannesburg on August 23-24," it said.

Putin will take part in the summit via a video link. Commenting on his decision, Putin explained that his presence in the country now is much more important than a visit to the BRICS summit. He also said that he is in touch with the BRICS leaders.

According to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, among the topics to be discussed at the BRICS summit will be the organization’s expansion. He noted that twenty-three countries, including Iran, have applied for membership.