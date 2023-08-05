Russia slams Kiev’s attack on civilian ship in Kerch Strait - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the terrorist attack committed by the Kiev regime against a Russian civilian ship in the Kerch Strait, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a civilian ship which not only put the lives of its crew in danger, but also posed the threat of a massive environmental disaster," she said.

"Facing no condemnation from the Western countries and international organization, the Kiev regime is busy applying more and more new terrorist techniques, this time in the waters of the Black Sea," the diplomat added.

The terrorist attacks committed by Kiev will not remain without response, and their masterminds will be held accountable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said.

"Such barbaric actions cannot be justified and they will not remain without response, while their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be held accountable," the diplomat said.