Sovereignty of Abkhazia, South Ossetia not subject to revision — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia has been recognized by a number of states and is not subject to revision, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar told TASS.

"The republics are working to expand international relations in close coordination with us. And although some try to obstruct this process, common sense still prevails. The sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is not subject to revision, it is recognized by a number of states, and there are contacts with others through civil societies and business circles," he said.

Gonchar pointed out that Moscow, together with Abkhazian and South Ossetian friends, is preparing for the 15th anniversary of the recognition of the republics' independence, which will be celebrated on August 26. "Russia will participate in the events at a decent level. High-ranking Russian delegations, which will include representatives of the legislative, executive and regional authorities, plan to travel to Sukhum and Tskhinvali," the diplomat said.

Speaking about the republics' interaction with other countries, Gonchar recalled the participation of Abkhazian and South Ossetian officials in festive events in Nicaragua in July on the occasion of the Nicaraguan Revolution (of 1961-1990 - TASS). "We know that on August 26, Sukhum and Tskhinvali will receive guests from far abroad," he noted.

The diplomat noted that since independence, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have come a long way in establishing statehood, strengthening security and developing the economy, and Moscow has provided and continues to provide all possible assistance. "Tangible results have been achieved. For example, during these years the GDP of the republics has more than doubled. In 2022, it amounted to more than 45 billion rubles in Abkhazia and about 7 billion rubles in South Ossetia. Trade turnover is growing steadily, humanitarian and tourist contacts are expanding," he added.

"Russia seeks to establish long-term allied relations with the brotherly peoples of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, with whom we have long historical ties. This position is not subject to conjuncture," Gonchar pointed out.

Recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia launched an armed attack on South Ossetia. Russia came to the defense of the republic's citizens, many of whom had become Russian citizens, and its peacekeepers, who had been working in the region since 1992. As a result of five days of fighting, more than 1,000 people were killed, including 72 Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.