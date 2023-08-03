Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye area, says regional official

MELITOPOL, August 3. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the area of Rabotino, there was again the so-called ‘suicidal attack’, which the Ukrainian military seemed to have given up lately: that is, they threw infantry forward without armor support after some artillery shelling. They tried to advance in the wooded area and get to our first defensive line from the morning. Our guys hammered them by heavy guns and it also went down to using mortars and even small arms… The attack was repulsed," the regional official said.

Acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said earlier on Thursday that last night Russian forces had delivered artillery fire on three Ukrainian assault brigades being amassed for an offensive near Malaya Tokmachka and Novopokrovka. He said that the enemy had lost actually the entire assault brigades’ personnel.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported on July 11 that the Ukrainian army’s losses had exceeded 26,000 since Kiev launched its counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve any success in any of the frontline areas.