Russian naval ship foils Kiev’s seaborne drone attack in Black Sea — top brass

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Kiev regime made another attempt by a seaborne drone to attack a Russian naval ship escorting civilian sea vessels in the Black Sea, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Kiev regime made another attempt by a seaborne drone to attack a Russian naval ship escorting civilian sea vessels in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the spokesman said.

As the general reported, "the Ukrainian drone was timely detected and destroyed by the professional actions of the Russian ship’s crew."

Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported on August 1 that the Kiev regime had made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian civilian vessels in the Black Sea by seaborne drones that were timely detected and destroyed by Russian naval ships.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov had repelled the attacks by three Ukrainian seaborne drones near Sevastopol. All the three enemy naval drones were destroyed by the Russian warships’ standard armament. After that, the patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov continued accomplishing assigned missions, it said.