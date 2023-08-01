Russia's Air Defense Forces down two Ukrainian military drones over Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Kiev's regime has attempted to attack various facilities in the Russian capital with the use of drones in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced to journalists.

According to the ministry, two drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, namely over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk areas, and the third one had been disabled with the use of radio-electronic warfare means and then crash-landed into one of the Moscow City skyscrapers.

"Attempted terrorist attack on behalf of the Kiev regime with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] that targeted various facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region was foiled. Two Ukrainian UAVs were downed by Air Defense Forces over the territory of the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts in the Moscow Region," the ministry stated.

The ministry added that "another drone was neutralized with the use of electronic warfare and after the military bolide lost its control it crash-landed into one of the non-residential buildings of Moscow-City complex."

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier in the day that Russia’s Air Defense Forces have shot down several military drones that targeted the Russian capital with one of the drones hitting and inflicting damages on one of the Moscow City skyscrapers.

"Air Defense Forces shot down several drones en-route to Moscow. One of them hit the same skyscraper in the [Moscow] City as previously. The facade at the level of the 21st floor of the building sustained damages. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram social network channel.

A source in the Russian emergency services announced shortly after the incident that no one was hurt in the most recent attack of the military drones against the Russian capital.

"According to the preliminary data, there are no casualties following a drone attack on a tower in the IQ-quarter of the Moscow City. The building’s glazing above floor 17 sustained damages," the source said.

Moscow’s Mayor Sobyanin said on Sunday, July 30, morning that the capital of Russia had been attacked by Ukrainian drones, with minor damage being done to two office skyscrapers in Moscow City. No one was hurt.

The Russian defense ministry said later that one drone had been destroyed in midair over the Odintsovo district just outside Moscow and two more had been jammed and crashed in Moscow City.

Apart from that, according to the Russian defense ministry, 25 Ukrainian drones tried to attack Crimea on Sunday night. Sixteen of them were downed by air defense systems and nine others were jammed by electronic warfare means.

On July 28, the ministry reported that Ukraine had hit civilian infrastructure in Taganrog using an S-200 air defense missile converted into an attack missile. Several buildings were damaged and several people were injured.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of June. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on July 11 that since June 4, the Ukrainian army had lost more than 26,000 troops and 3,000 pieces of equipment. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces are not seeing success in any area.