Moroccan delegation led by the prime minister arrives for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The Moroccan delegation headed by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, TASS reports.

The plane carrying the delegation touched down at Pulkovo Airport. Russia and Morocco maintain traditionally friendly relations. Earlier, in a telephone call between the two foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Nasser Bourita spoke in favor of maintaining regular political dialogue, strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties.

Moscow and Rabat see eye-to-eye on the need to resolve all existing conflict situations in the Middle East and North Africa based on universally recognized principles of international law and the balance of interests of all parties involved.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Just like the previous event, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which is the information partner and photo hosting agency of the summit and forum, is also hosting the second Russia-Africa media forum.