Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant alarming, but under control, says Rosatom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) gives cause for alarm but nevertheless remains under control, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russian state nuclear power operator Rosatom, told reporters on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

"In general, we can say that we agree with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS] on the level of safety at the Zaporozhye NPP. The situation there is unstable, an alarming situation, but currently under control," he noted.

"We understand that the plant will fall in the zone of heightened interest for the Kiev authorities, and that additional attempts will be made to seize it; an attack may potentially [take place]. Our task is to provide for all aspects pertaining to nuclear safety, for the protection of personnel. Of course, the Russian National Guard and the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible for the physical protection of the plant," Likhachev added.

The Rosatom CEO pointed out that representatives of African countries are expressing interest in the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP. According to him, no drastic changes have occurred at the site of the plant.

"Of course, we control the water level in the cooling pond; its level changes in terms of centimeters depending on evaporation or rainfall. And, in terms of the main concern, which is actually the liquidation of the reservoir, its transformation into an ordinary [section of the] Dnieper River, [here] the risks are all under control. Plus an additional number of wells that we will organize for emergency situations," he said.

