Fewer delegates to attend Russia-Africa Summit due to leaders’ schedule changes — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The number of participants in the Russia-Africa Summit has been reduced due to changes in the working schedules of a number of leaders, while Western pressure has also played a certain role, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Speaking of the two-day Russia-Africa Summit, which kicks off on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin official said: "As for the reduction in the number of heads of state who have arrived there [to attend the Summit], yes, indeed, this did transpire recently."

"In large part, this pertains to the working plans of the [relevant] heads of state," Peskov explained. "There is, of course, also a modicum here of what you and I have previously discussed; [I mean] this absolutely blatant, obnoxious interference by the US, France, and other countries through their diplomatic missions in African countries, and attempts to put pressure on the leadership of these countries in order to prevent their active participation in the forum," he added.

Peskov branded this meddling as a "completely outrageous fact" but stressed that it "in no way will hinder the successful holding of the summit."

The presidential press secretary also noted that Russia was happy to greet the heads of state and government as well as all other delegates "who arrived from the overwhelming majority of African countries."

"We are expecting a very eventful, productive summit in the coming days," he added.

About the summit

